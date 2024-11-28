Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Update

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the October 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE OPY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.48. 21,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $635.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $373.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 35.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 53.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

