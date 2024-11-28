Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Update

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the October 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Oppenheimer Price Performance
NYSE OPY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.48. 21,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $635.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $373.35 million for the quarter.
Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 35.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 53.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oppenheimer
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.