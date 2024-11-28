Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert Sells 4,032 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,982. This trade represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,860,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,106,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 780,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

