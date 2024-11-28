Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ONBPO traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

