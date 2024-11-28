OHB (ETR:OHB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €47.30 ($49.79) and last traded at €46.60 ($49.05), with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.40 ($48.84).
OHB Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €45.42 and a 200-day moving average of €44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.
About OHB
OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.
