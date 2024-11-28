NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri Sells 716 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $135.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,240,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,069,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average is $123.26. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,106.0% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,758,000 after acquiring an additional 488,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.