Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the October 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 619,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 179,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 838.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

JRS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,261. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

