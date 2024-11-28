Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the October 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JFR opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In related news, insider Albin F. Moschner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $117,518. This trade represents a 59.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 43.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,261,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 218,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

