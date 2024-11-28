Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Short Interest Update

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the October 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nukkleus Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ NUKK traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 65,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,877. Nukkleus has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.