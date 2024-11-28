Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,598 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,159,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $193,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420,382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 533,548 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 364,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,261 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,484,000 after buying an additional 319,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $163.10. 1,260,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,520. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

