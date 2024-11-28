Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $22,791.39 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 87 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.97, for a total value of $22,791.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,124 shares in the company, valued at $818,394.28. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NDSN opened at $259.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $222.18 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

