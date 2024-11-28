Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.73 and last traded at C$9.67. Approximately 47,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 87,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.
Nomad Royalty Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.67. The firm has a market cap of C$594.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About Nomad Royalty
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
