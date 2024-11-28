Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,115,000. Linde accounts for 2.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $420,720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 47,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,377,000 after purchasing an additional 934,123 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Linde by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 784,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,086,000 after purchasing an additional 408,659 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Linde by 131.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 621,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,342,000 after buying an additional 353,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 78.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 598,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,523,000 after buying an additional 262,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $457.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $396.07 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.02.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 36.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.