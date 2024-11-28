Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

