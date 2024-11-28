Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,519,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,229,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $332.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.20, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $361.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

