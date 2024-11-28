Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 2,590 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SDY stock opened at $143.76 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $118.33 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

