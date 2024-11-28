New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New Age Metals Stock Up 3.1 %

New Age Metals stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. New Age Metals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

