Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 293.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.