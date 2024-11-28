National Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25,165.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $229.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.14 and a 1 year high of $233.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.84 and a 200 day moving average of $214.84.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

