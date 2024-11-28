National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

DMXF stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $73.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

