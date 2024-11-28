National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $628,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 908.0% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,200,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $389.81 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

