National Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,356 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 530.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70,342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

