National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 544,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 537,498 shares.The stock last traded at $62.89 and had previously closed at $63.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get National Grid alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Grid

National Grid Stock Up 0.8 %

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4%.

Institutional Trading of National Grid

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 1,620.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in National Grid by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 8,101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.