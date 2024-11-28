Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 225.6% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. 6,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,458. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.1757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.