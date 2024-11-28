Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Trading Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Nanosonics Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.
About Nanosonics
Nanosonics Limited operates as an infection prevention company globally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories; and research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nanosonics
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.