Nancy A. Simonian Sells 134,713 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $36,372.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,088.90. This trade represents a 76.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,938,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,885. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYRS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 163,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

