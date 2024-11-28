Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $501.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.68. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.09 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

