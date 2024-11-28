Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:MOHCY)

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MOHCY opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Motor Oil has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile
