Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:MOHCY)

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MOHCY opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Motor Oil has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Get Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries alerts:

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

Receive News & Ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.