MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $324.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $7,732,589. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

