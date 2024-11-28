Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

