MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $17.30. MINISO Group shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 68,811 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

MINISO Group Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

