Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Up 186.5% in November

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 186.5% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Microvast Stock Up 5.9 %

Microvast stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

