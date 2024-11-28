MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $24,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $53,979,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.