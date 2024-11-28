MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.