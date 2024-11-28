Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.89 billion during the quarter. Metallurgical Co. of China had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.95%.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.
