Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 333,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 642,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.12.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.79 million for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
