Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Meritage Hospitality Group Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS MHGU traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Meritage Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 million, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.83). Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Analysts predict that Meritage Hospitality Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

