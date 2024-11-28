Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Stock Price Up 34.8% – Still a Buy?

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 34.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Megaport Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.
About Megaport
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.
