Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Trading Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.11.
Medaro Mining Trading Down 6.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.13.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.
