MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 6,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

MDB Capital Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

