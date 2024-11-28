Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $29.82. 42,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 155,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Matthews International from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $928.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -49.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 63.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

