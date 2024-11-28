Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 5.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its holdings in Mastercard by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 26,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 115,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.16.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $532.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $508.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $404.32 and a 12 month high of $534.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.