MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Stock Holdings Raised by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,414 shares during the quarter. MasterBrand accounts for 3.3% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. De Lisle Partners LLP owned about 0.87% of MasterBrand worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 1,087.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 226,068 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MasterBrand by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 83,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,799,000 after acquiring an additional 330,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,952,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Insider Activity

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,266.84. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,806 shares of company stock worth $365,567. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

