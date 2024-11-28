Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $74,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,711,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after buying an additional 66,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,311,380.35. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

