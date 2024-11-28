Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

MAR stock opened at $285.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.94 and a 12-month high of $289.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.43.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.20.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

