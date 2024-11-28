Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61), with a volume of 7835685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.63).

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.47.

Marks Electrical Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.

Further Reading

