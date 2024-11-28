Marks and Spencer Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2024

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0258 per share on Friday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Barclays raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.