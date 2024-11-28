Marks and Spencer Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0258 per share on Friday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Barclays raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.