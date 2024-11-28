Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1029 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Marine Petroleum Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 74.22% and a net margin of 68.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.