Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Update

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 79,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Marchex makes up approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 41,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,587. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

