MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $26.42, but opened at $25.10. MARA shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 11,611,029 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

MARA Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $303,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,822 shares of company stock worth $2,702,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MARA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MARA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 378,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MARA by 261.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MARA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MARA by 186.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MARA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA



MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

