MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Jay P. Leupp Sells 11,200 Shares of Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MARA Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of MARA stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get MARA alerts:

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. MARA’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MARA by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after buying an additional 2,340,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MARA by 4,394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,625 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,920,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MARA by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 439,309 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.